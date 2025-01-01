Build your name in Romania with a .ro domain

Capture and engage your Romanian audience with a domain that helps attract local audiences.

.ro
What does a .ro domain mean?

A .ro domain extension is a specialized country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for boosting your online presence in Romania. If you want to connect with Romanian audiences, rank higher on local searches, and start your business in Romania, securing a .ro domain name is the first step toward success.
.ro domain

Why choose a .ro domain?

  • Tap into Romania’s growing economy and large EU market.
  • Show commitment to local customers with a trusted .ro domain.
  • Enjoy higher availability than .com or .net, making it easier to secure your ideal name.
  • Strengthen your brand’s visibility in Romanian search results.
.ro domain

