A .name domain is great for personal brands, blogs, or portfolios to showcase identity online.
What is a .name domain?
A .name domain is designed specifically for individuals. It's a great choice for personal branding or showcasing your portfolio, blog, or creative work.
With a .name domain, you can build an online presence that reflects your unique identity and connects with your audience in an authentic and meaningful way.
Why choose a .name domain name?
A .name domain helps you create a professional online presence that reflects you. Whether you’re a creative professional, blogger, or entrepreneur, it shows you’re serious about your personal brand while keeping it approachable and memorable.
A .name domain is less saturated than popular options like .com or .net, giving you a better chance to claim your spot online with the name you want.
