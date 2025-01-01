What is a .support domain?

A .support domain is a service-oriented top-level domain ideal for businesses, nonprofits, and communities that provide help and guidance. It’s commonly used for knowledge bases, support centers, donation hubs, and customer service microsites.

Whether you’re helping customers troubleshoot, supporting vulnerable communities, or sharing resources, this extension gives your domain purpose, clarity, and trust – all in one word.

Make your support easier to find – and trust.