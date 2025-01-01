Be there when it counts with a .support domain

Why register a .support domain?

Turn your domain into a trusted space for solutions, guidance, or care.
  • Set clear expectations – let users know they’ve reached a dedicated support resource.
  • Offer a domain that signals reliability, assistance, and accessibility.
  • Make it easy for people to find FAQs, contact info, or help articles.
  • Use it for customer service portals, donation pages, mental health platforms, and more.
What is a .support domain?

A .support domain is a service-oriented top-level domain ideal for businesses, nonprofits, and communities that provide help and guidance. It’s commonly used for knowledge bases, support centers, donation hubs, and customer service microsites.
Whether you’re helping customers troubleshoot, supporting vulnerable communities, or sharing resources, this extension gives your domain purpose, clarity, and trust – all in one word.
Make your support easier to find – and trust.
