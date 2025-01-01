Make an impact with a .org domain

What is a .org domain?

As one of the original top-level domains, .org is among the most recognizable domain extensions. It’s commonly associated with non-profit organizations serving the public interest, from charities and social enterprises to community service projects.
Why choose a .org domain?

  • Trusted by nonprofits, charities, communities, and open-source projects
  • Recognized globally as a mark of credibility and purpose-driven work
  • Builds authority with audiences seeking trustworthy organizations
  • Strong SEO association with nonprofit and informational content.
.org domain FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about .org domain names.

What is the .org domain extension?

What is .org used for?

Who can register .org domain names?

Are .org and .com the same?

Are .org domains more trustworthy?

How much do .org domain names cost?