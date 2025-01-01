What is a .cfd domain?

Short for clothing, fashion, and design, .cfd is a must-have domain extension for anyone who believes that clothing is more than just a basic human need. It’s a symbol of status, a form of self-expression, and an extension of our personalities.

If you’re all about enabling people to showcase their unique identities through clothing, then .cfd is made for you. Share your passion for fashion with a .cfd domain today.