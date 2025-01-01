Own the spotlight with a .news domain
A .news domain is like a badge of authority that tells your audience they can expect credible, up-to-date information. Having it in your site URL helps build credibility, which can eventually help you capture more clicks.
Brand your site with a domain name that radiates expertise
.news is direct, recognizable, and purpose-driven. It signals relevance and reliability, which helps build immediate trust with your audience and boosts engagement.
With more availability than generic top-level domains (TLDs) like .com, you can get a domain name that exactly matches your publication’s brand or topic focus.
From blogs to bulletins, deliver time-sensitive content with .news
Journalists, media startups, and digital publishers can use .news to build a professional, dedicated platform for real-time reporting and commentary.
Niche bloggers, independent writers, and advocacy groups can secure a .news domain to signal expertise in their specific field or issue.
With so much competition for a prime online presence, the .news domain you want could be gone soon. Take action and secure your ideal .news domain before anyone else does.