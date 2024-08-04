A virtual private server (VPS) is a type of hosting that provides an isolated environment with its own software, configuration, data, and resources, including CPU, RAM, storage, and bandwidth.

Unlike a dedicated server, a VPS operates as a virtual machine running on top of a physical host using virtualization technology. It works like traditional web hosting but with full root access and a significantly higher level of isolation, which provides better flexibility and reliability.

Combining the best of both worlds, a VPS is ideal for web professionals who want a high-performance hosting solution without the hassle of managing a physical server. It also caters to a vast range of user needs, such as, but not limited to:

Website hosting. Host different types of websites, including large online stores built on platforms like PrestaShop, Magento, or WordPress.

Software application hosting. Use a control panel, containerization software, or a framework to deploy various applications, such as databases, analytics platforms, customer relationship management apps, and more.

Game server. Launch a private multiplayer server for online games like Minecraft or Counter-Strike.

Workflow automation. Deploy n8n to connect various applications and create a custom workflow for automatic data processing, all on a centralized dashboard

Personal large language models or AI agents. Run and tune personal large language models with Ollama, or host custom ChatGPT to assist you with specific tasks.

For more information, check out our complete guide on virtual private servers.