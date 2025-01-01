Up to 67% off

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
Easy setup, powerful features

FreePBX is a free, open-source graphical user interface (GUI) that manages Asterisk (PBX). Simply put, it offers voicemail, call forwarding, interactive voice response (IVR), conferencing, and more features.

Get dedicated and scalable resources, full root access to your FreePBX server, and robust security features with our VPS hosting.
Streamline your communications with FreePBX VPS Hosting

Give your business communications the powerful, scalable, and secure hosting they deserve.
Top performance

You will always be able to make and receive calls. To deliver this, we offer AMD EPYC processors, NVMe SSD storage, and a 99.9% uptime guarantee.
Scalable resources

Your business can grow with us. Get more dedicated resources, such as RAM, vCPU, bandwidth, and disk space, anytime with a few clicks.
Robust security

Protect your FreePBX system easily. Handle cyber threats with a built-in firewall and a malware scanner. If anything happens, simply restore the latest free automatic backup.

Manage your FreePBX solution with trusted VPS hosting

Instant AI support

Simply prompt and get relevant instructions, commands, or answers to any VPS-related inquiry. Whether you need help with setting up, configuring, or customizing your FreePBX server, we’ve got you covered.

Global data center network

Choose from data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Select a server location close to your call center, clients, or remote workers for low latency and faster delivery.

