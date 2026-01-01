One dashboard for all sites Maintain complete control and visibility of every client site from a single, modern dashboard. The clean, intuitive interface and seamless navigation make managing updates, settings, and deployments easy.

Risk-free staging environments Each site comes with its own staging environment, entirely separate from the live site. Test updates, themes, or plugins without risk, then push changes to production in just a few clicks.

Make collaboration simple Easily share access with clients or team members, either to your entire account or to specific sites. Collaborators can work on projects securely, with permissions tailored to each user, minimizing risk. Manage access seamlessly and keep your workflows safe and organized.

Free unlimited migrations Simply submit a migration request, and our team will handle everything for you. Most sites are moved to their new home in about 20 minutes, and you can migrate as many websites as you like.

1-click website cloning Quickly duplicate any existing site, making it easy to kick off new projects in no time. Clone your sites effortlessly and save hours on setup. Getting your projects up and running has never been faster.