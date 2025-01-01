It’s a service that allows you to run the Alpine Linux operating system on a virtual private server (VPS).

Hostinger’s Alpine Linux VPS hosting offers full root access, meaning you’ll have full control over the server configuration, security protocols, and software installation. This gives you the flexibility to customize and optimize the backend environment to your specific needs.

Our virtual servers are also powered by AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, ensuring minimal latency and flawless performance for your projects.