agency hosting

Professional hosting built for agencies

Keep sites protected with full website isolation Access sharing per site for smooth collaboration Up to 40% increased website speed
Professional hosting built for agencies
Recommended by WordPress.org
1M+
Developers & agencies trust us
10M+
Websites created with us
150+
Countries served
20+
Years of experience

All-in-one agency hosting

Lightning fast performance
Our web server is optimized to boost site speed by up to 40%, all without extra plugins or complicated setup.

Built-in caching
OPcache
Code minification
Automatic image optimization
Collaborator access
Share access to specific website with your client or a colleague, making the collaboration process secure and smooth.

Easy to scale
No need for multiple hosting plans - with Agency hosting, you can save costs by running up to 300 sites on a single plan.

Website isolation
Every site runs in its own environment, ensuring top performance and eliminating cross-site security risks.

99.9% uptime guarantee

Our global infrastructure and CDN deliver fast, reliable performance 24/7. With data centers worldwide, downtime is virtually eliminated.
Manage multiple client sites effortlessly

One dashboard for all sites

Maintain complete control and visibility of every client site from a single, modern dashboard. The clean, intuitive interface and seamless navigation make managing updates, settings, and deployments easy.

Risk-free staging environments

Make collaboration simple

Free unlimited migrations

1-click website cloning

Daily automatic backups

Get started in complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it's risk-free.

Agency Startup

Optimized for business and ecommerce websites.

Startup
Professional
Growth

Resources

6 CPU cores
12 GB RAM
300 GB NVMe storage
4 000 000 inodes (files and directories)
100 websites
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
A$ 106.09SAVE 58%
A$  44.59 /mo

+ months free

Limited time deal

For 12-month term. A$ 75.39/mo when you renew

Priority 24/7 expert support
Full website isolation
NEW
Access sharing per site
NEW
Unlimited CDN
FREE
Unlimited SSL
FREE
Dedicated IP address
Managed hosting for WordPress and WooCommerce
Daily backups
Custom PHP/HTML Applications
Every plan includes all the developer tools you need

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

Host all your projects in one place

Vibe coding applications

Vibe coding applications

Host your frontend apps with speed, reliability, and ease.

Hostinger Website Builder

Hostinger Website Builder

Build sites quickly with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.

WordPress

WordPress

Run powerful, flexible websites with full access to themes, plugins, and customizations.

Custom PHP/HTML

Custom PHP/HTML

Deploy fully custom-coded projects (Laravel, Prestashop, or any other PHP-based project) with ease.

Dino Valdez Co-founder of RSNL Creative

I really enjoy the UI. I can set up a client project and take it off the ground in 30 minutes.

Dino Valdez

Co-founder of RSNL Creative | rsnlcreative.com

Mohamed Yaseen Sattar Graphic & web designer

Hostinger specialists were always there to help me immediately whenever I struggled to migrate my customers’ domains or access the backend of my website.

Mohamed Yaseen Sattar

Graphic & web designer | designbymys.com

Jake Sinclair Brand designer

Hostinger impressed me with the amazing customer experience. Finally, I don’t have to worry about any technical challenges, and I can fully dedicate myself to the creative aspects of my job.

Jake Sinclair

Brand designer | jakesinclair.ca

Priority expert support for Pros

Immediate response (< 30 seconds)
Here for you 24/7
Specialists fluent in 8+ languages, ensuring smooth communication
Priority expert support for Pros
Curious what’s next for agencies?
Agency web hosting FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger Pro services.

What is agency web hosting?

Can I share access to specific website hosted on my Agency plan?

How much can I earn from the referral program?

How many customers can I manage with Hostinger?

How can I get access to my clients’ sites?

What kind of access will I have?

How much does it cost to join the referral program?

What kind of support can I expect?

Can I migrate existing websites to Hostinger?

