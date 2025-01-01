Agency web hosting. Professional. Reliable. Secure
Priority 24/7 expert support New infrastructure with full site isolation Access sharing per site for smooth collaboration Save costs running up to 300 sites on a single plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Recommended by WordPress.org
Hostinger impressed me with the amazing customer experience. Finally, I don’t have to worry about any technical challenges, and I can fully dedicate myself to the creative aspects of my job.Read more
I really enjoy the UI. I can set up a client project and take it off the ground in 30 minutes.Read more
Hostinger specialists were always there to help me immediately whenever I struggled to migrate my customers’ domains or access the backend of my website.Read more
Here to help, 24/7
Expert support whenever you need it
Rapid response times, typically under 2 minutes
Specialists fluent in 8+ languages ensuring smooth communication
Free and easy website migration
Simply send a migration request, and our team will take care of the rest.
It usually takes around 20 minutes for your site to find its new home.
Migrate as many websites as you like. No charge. No worries.
Performance you can count on
Our web server and the operating system built specifically for WordPress, delivers a lightning fast site performance with up to 20x faster requests processing. Don't pay for any caching and optimization plugins any more!
Built-in Object Cache decreases your website response time even further – by up to 3x.
Built-in OPcache speeds up the start of your PHP site when the new request comes.
Code minification, data center rerouting, and automatic image optimization – increase your website’s speed score by up to 40% further with free, unlimited Hostinger CDN configured out-of-the-box.
Security you can trust
Regular automatic backups and two-factor authentication keep your files safe and sound
Unlimited SSL security certificates encrypt website traffic
Proactive protection from DDoS attacks from Cloudflare-protected nameservers
Agency web hosting FAQs
Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger Pro services.