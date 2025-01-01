AI Website Builder

Doing SEO for an AI-generated website is easy, as most of it happens automatically with our AI website creator.

Since the AI builds from scratch, your site loads fast, images are properly compressed, and unnecessary code is eliminated, giving you excellent scores that search engines love.

Google doesn't penalize websites built with AI. They care about quality, relevance, and user experience, not how the site was built. As long as your content provides value to visitors, you're in good standing.

Our AI automatically creates SEO-optimized content for your pages, including headlines, product descriptions, and page copy tailored to your business. You can also create blog posts and additional content with the AI Writer to keep your site fresh and engaging.

Use our smart AI tools to find relevant keywords for your industry, then generate meta titles, descriptions, and alt text for images. For more advanced optimization, check out our comprehensive SEO settings guide. This saves hours of manual work while ensuring your content targets the right search terms.

Want to dive deeper into driving visitors to your site? Explore our guide on how to drive traffic to your website for proven strategies.