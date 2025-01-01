Black Friday: Get extra months free
Up to 84% off

Website builder

Create a website with ease

Free domain name Build your site fast, with AI 24/7 live customer support
30-day money-back guarantee
Website builder

Don't miss the Black Friday deals

24/7 support

30-day money-back guarantee

Cancel anytime

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Create a website in 3 easy steps

Create a website in 3 easy steps

1. Choose how to build

Describe what you need in a few sentences and let AI build a unique website for you — or pick from 150+ designer-made templates.
2. Customize your website

2. Customize your website

Keep what you like. Discard what you don't. Easily move elements and experiment with different color schemes and fonts. No coding or web design skills required.
3. Go live

3. Go live

Select the perfect domain name for your business or project, and launch your brand-new website with performance and security you can rely on.
Create a website in 3 easy steps
Website builder with AI tools

Start selling online faster with AI

Describe your store and let Al build a high-converting storefront and product pages.
Upload product images to instantly generate descriptions and remove backgrounds.
Sell up to 1000 physical, digital, or print‑on‑demand products with 100+ payment methods and zero hidden fees.

Choose a website template that inspires you

Take advantage of 150 responsive, designer-made templates, suitable for businesses, ecommerce stores, portfolios, landing pages, blogs, and more.
PortfolioBusiness showcaseOnline storeBlogLink in bioOther
PortfolioBusiness showcaseOnline storeBlogLink in bioOther
Portfolio
Portfolio
Portfolio
Portfolio

Build a website your way

Effortlessly perfect your website with user-friendly, intuitive customization tools.
Drag-n-drop

Drag-n-drop

Simply pick up the content you like, drag it where you want it, and drop into place.

Use smart grid

Use smart grid

Keep everything perfectly aligned as you fine-tune your website.

Change colors & fonts

Change colors & fonts

Explore what truly captures the essence of your brand or project.

Customize elements

Customize elements

Rearrange elements to create the website you've always wanted.

Desktop and mobile editing

Desktop and mobile editing

Create, edit, and publish your website with ease on your chosen device.

Indira Prieto Lettering artist, illustrator & graphic designer

Turning my vision into a website using Hostinger Website Builder was a breeze, all thanks to its simplicity and speed.

Visit website

Indira Prieto

Lettering artist, illustrator & graphic designer | indiraprietocreative.com

Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Marketing integrations made easy

Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Marketing integrations made easy

Built-in SEO tools

Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Marketing integrations made easy

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.

We’re here for you 24/7

Reach us on live chat or email, whichever you prefer.
No frustrating waiting times – on average, we respond in less than 3 minutes.
Our agents are fluent in 8+ languages so you can be sure communication will be smooth.
We’re here for you 24/7

All-in-one solution

Start creating your website today. It’s easier than you think with Hostinger AI website builder.

Everything starts with a website

These are just some of the website types Hostinger Website Builder can help you create, launch and grow.

Landing pages

Link in bio

Online store

Portfolios

Business showcase

Blogs

Restaurant

Events

Weddings

Photography

Real estate

Fitness and wellbeing

AI-generated sites

More designs

Print on demand

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews

Website builder FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about creating your own website.

What is a website builder?

Why do I need to create a website?

How can I create my own website?

How much does it cost to have a fully functional website?

How long does it take to build a website?

Can I create websites without coding knowledge?

What can Hostinger Website Builder do?

How do I add a custom domain to my site?

Is your online website maker good for small businesses?

Can I make a landing page with a website builder?

Can I build an online store?

Does Hostinger site builder make mobile-friendly websites?

How to make my new site seo-friendly?