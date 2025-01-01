Up to 84% off
AI landing page builder
Boost conversions with professional landing pages
AI-driven content creation Drag-and-drop editor 24/7 customer support
30-day money-back guarantee
Create a landing page in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
Create a landing page with AI – you will simply need to answer three questions. Or, pick from 150 designer-made and mobile-friendly templates.
2. Customize your website
Easily drag-and-drop or change web design elements, like images, blocks of text, and CTA buttons, and experiment with colors, fonts, or a video background – no coding skills needed.
3. Go live
Select a domain for your marketing campaigns, and launch your beautiful landing pages.
Build landing pages faster with AI
Create captivating copy for your custom landing pages with AI Writer. Add engaging pictures with AI Image Generator. Rank higher on search engines with AI SEO tools. Place CTA buttons strategically with AI Heatmap and capture visitors’ attention.
Optimize your landing pages in just a few clicks with our AI tools, available with the Business Website Builder plan.
Landing page templates for every marketing campaign
You can also choose from 150 professional and fully customizable templates, suitable for various industries and niches. Once you find the one you like, simply drag and drop the elements around to make it your own.
Hostinger is the best platform I have ever used. The thing I like the most is the page builder. What an ease, your website will be ready in hours instead of days with its smooth features.
Partnering with Hostinger allows me to leverage AI to handle the heavy lifting while I concentrate on the core of what truly matters.
Powerful marketing tools to grow your brand
Create contact forms and build an email list to send personalized campaigns. Gain insights into visitor data to refine your landing page for more conversions and integrate popular third-party tools to optimize all your marketing efforts.
Turning my vision into a website using Hostinger Website Builder was a breeze, all thanks to its simplicity and speed.
With you every step of the way
Need help navigating the platform? Chat with our AI Assistant.
Keep your momentum going – get 24/7 support for any issues via live chat or email.
Our multilingual customer success team will reply in less than 3 minutes.
Landing page creation FAQs
Read answers to frequently asked questions about building a landing page and getting more conversions.