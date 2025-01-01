Up to 78% off

AI Landing Page Builder

Boost conversions with professional landing pages

AI-driven content creation Drag-and-drop editor 24/7 customer support
£  2.59 /mo

+ months free

Start building
30-day money-back guarantee
Boost conversions with professional landing pages
Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews

Find the perfect landing page builder plan for you

Start creating high-performing landing pages today.

Payment terms

Create a landing page in 3 easy steps

Create a website in 3 easy steps

1. Choose how to build

Make a landing page with AI – you will simply need to answer three questions. Or, pick from 150 designer-made and mobile-friendly templates.
2. Customise your website

2. Customise your website

Easily drag-and-drop or change web design elements, like images, blocks of text, and CTA buttons, and experiment with colours, fonts, or a video background – no coding skills needed.
3. Go live

3. Go live

Select a domain for your marketing campaigns, and launch your beautiful landing pages.
Create a website in 3 easy steps
Build landing pages faster with AI

Build landing pages faster with AI

Create captivating copy for your custom landing pages with AI Writer. Add engaging pictures with AI Image Generator. Rank higher on search engines with AI SEO tools. Place CTA buttons strategically with AI Heatmap and capture visitors’ attention.
Optimise your landing pages in just a few clicks with our AI tools, available with the Business Website Builder plan.
Start building

Landing page templates for every marketing campaign

You can also choose from 150 professional and fully customisable templates, suitable for various industries and niches. Once you find the one you like, simply drag and drop the elements around to make it your own.

Get started
PortfolioBusiness showcaseOnline storeBlogOther
PortfolioBusiness showcaseOnline storeBlogOther
Portfolio
Portfolio
Portfolio
Portfolio
Review provider

Hostinger is the best platform I have ever used. The thing I like the most is the page builder. What an ease, your website will be ready in hours instead of days with its smooth features.

Review provider
Review provider

Partnering with Hostinger allows me to leverage AI to handle the heavy lifting while I concentrate on the core of what truly matters.

Review provider
Review provider

The best affordable hosting with speed and reliability with support. I recommend this hosting to every beginner who wants to start a new blog or a website, landing page, etc. Try it.

Review provider
Powerful marketing tools to grow your brand

Powerful marketing tools to grow your brand

Create contact forms and build an email list to send personalised campaigns. Gain insights into visitor data to refine your landing page for more conversions and integrate popular third-party tools to optimise all your marketing efforts.
Get started
Indira Prieto Lettering artist, illustrator & graphic designer

Turning my vision into a website using Hostinger Website Builder was a breeze, all thanks to its simplicity and speed.

Indira Prieto

Lettering artist, illustrator & graphic designer | indiraprietocreative.com

With you every step of the way

Need help navigating the platform? Chat with our AI Assistant.
Keep your momentum going – get 24/7 support for any issues via live chat or email.
Our multilingual customer success team will reply in less than 3 minutes.
With you every step of the way
Your all-in-one landing page builder solution

Launch your landing page today with our AI Landing Page Builder.

Get started

Landing page creation FAQs

Read answers to frequently asked questions about building a landing page and getting more conversions.

What is a landing page and how does it work?

What is an AI landing page builder?

How can landing or lead capture pages increase conversion?

What features should I look for in a landing page generator?

Can I track the performance of my web page?

What is the difference between a landing page and a website?