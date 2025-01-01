Secure your personal domain today

Personal domain names

What is a personal domain?

A personal domain is your unique address on the internet. It's the one link you own, replacing old, generic web addresses with a custom name. You can use it for your personal website, portfolio, blog, or professional email address.
Why should I get a personal domain?

Get a professional email

Stop using that old generic email. Setting up a personal domain email like contact@yourname.com is a small step, but it instantly boosts your authority.

Protect your identity

If you wait, your personal domain might be taken forever. Securing it now protects you from impersonation and ensures your online reputation is controlled by you.

Control your image

This link is owned only by you, not a platform or employer. You decide how it’s shared and what content you choose to direct people to.

Be the first result

A memorable domain is simple for people to share and type. This is a huge factor in boosting SEO, helping your professional site rank higher on search engines.

Increase your brand value

Starting with a professional domain instantly looks valuable. This makes you stand out as a recognizable name, not just another link.

Consolidate your channels

Use your personal domain as the gateway to all your content. You can use it as your link in bio address to organize your social profiles, portfolio, and resume.

Personal domain extensions

Find an extension that shows your identity

Don't worry if .com is unavailable. Other powerful extensions can clearly define your personal brand.

.com

For universal trust and credibility. If you can grab your name here, it adds immediate authority to any project.

.me

.co

.design

.blog

Connect your audience to your entire online presence through one simple link in your social media profiles. Add socials, sell effortlessly, and grow your brand.
Build your brand

Take full control of your website’s look and feel. Customize every detail with our intuitive drag-and-drop editor and launch your site on a domain that reflects your brand.

Grow with smarter marketing

Unlock the full potential of your link in bio with built-in SEO, analytics, email capture, and marketing integrations.

Sell anything

Share physical products, digital downloads, coaching calls, affiliates, print-on-demand merch… Your link in bio is designed to convert.

Free domain forwarding with each domain

Think of your personal domain as a magical door that sends people exactly where you want. Domain forwarding automatically redirects visitors from your custom domain to another URL. Point your domain straight to your link in bio or any destination.
