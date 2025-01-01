Your idea + Hostinger Horizons = realized during our live stream
Hostinger Horizons

Bring your idea to life in minutes

Create and launch web apps without writing any code. Build by chatting with the AI and go live with 1 click.

What is Hostinger Horizons?

Hostinger Horizons is a no-code web app builder that makes effortless web app creation accessible to all. You no longer need a big team or a massive budget to go live – all it takes is an idea.

Create an account

Sign up and get access to Hostinger Horizons. Begin building your web app with a 7-day free trial.

Build by prompting

Describe your web app idea and instantly receive the first version. Make edits by simply chatting with the AI.

Go live with 1 click

Publish your project under a custom domain straight from the interface – all it takes is a single click.

Get a head start on your next project

Pick a ready-to-use prompt to get started quickly. Then customize to make it your own.

Landing page

Portfolio website

Wedding website

It used to take a team. Now, it only takes Horizons.

Faster than coding

Simply describe what you need, edit, and launch – all by chatting with AI. No code, no waiting, just fast results.

Create beautiful designs

With Hostinger Horizons, you can refine your app using top UI/UX best practices. No designer needed.

Start accepting payments right away

Stripe, PayPal, or any other gateway – just ask AI and it’ll connect it for you. No complicated setup.

Make your app interactive

Let users sign up, save data, upload files, and more. Horizons handles it all using trusted tech like Supabase.

Fix errors automatically

Horizons automatically catches and fixes errors and bugs, so you can focus on what matters. No extra cost, no wasted messages.

Make edits visually

Click on your app to quickly change text, buttons, and more – without using extra messages.

Loved by users, recommended by industry leaders

Hostinger Horizons is a game-changer for early-stage creators and visionaries who want to build real, functioning apps without writing code, or hiring someone who does.

Hostinger Horizons is a one-of-a-kind AI-powered no-code web app builder to streamline the entire development process, starting from concept to deployment.

Hostinger Horizons lowers that barrier, enabling anyone to turn their idea into a working app and putting entrepreneurial success within reach of anyone with a good idea.

Everything for your project in one place

Web hosting & domain

Get 1 month of free hosting and take your project live under a custom domain. No need for third-party solutions.
Professional email

Your brand is everything – stand out, boost credibility, and easily connect with your audience.

Ready to turn your idea into reality?

Pricing

Outgrown the free trial? There's a Hostinger Horizons plan to fit your needs. Upgrade anytime.

Every plan has everything you need and more

No daily messages limit
50 projects
Accept payments
Visual editor
Auto error fixer
Hosting
Easy domain setup
Free professional email
Daily backups (£23.88 value)
24/7 customer support
Enhanced DDoS protection
Malware Scanner
Web application firewall
30-Day money-back guarantee
Web app builder FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about creating your own web app with AI.

