AI for a small business: transform how you work and grow

Small businesses can use AI to save time, reduce costs, and unlock new opportunities. With Hostinger Horizons — a no-code platform — you can bring your ideas to life, from websites to interactive tools, all without technical skills.

Start for free

No credit card required.

See prices

How AI helps small businesses build and scale

  • Build internal tools without relying on developers
  • Launch quick MVPs to test new ideas or products
  • Replace expensive third-party tools with custom-made, scalable solutions
  • Streamline operations by automating repetitive tasks and workflows
  • Free up team time to focus on strategy, innovation, and customer relationships
Start for free
How AI helps small businesses build and scale

Explore ready-to-use AI prompts to fuel your growth

We’ve curated a library of AI prompts tailored for small businesses, helping you use AI quickly and confidently. With Hostinger Horizons, you can bring these prompts to life — just click Start building and launch your next tool or project.

Explore ready-to-use AI prompts to fuel your growth

Business website

Establish a fast, responsive site for your brand with everything you need for conversions.Start building

Business idea validator

Restaurant reservations web app

Sales pipeline tracker

Feedback collector app

Invoice generator

Membership website

Build, launch, and grow faster with Hostinger Horizons

Hostinger Horizons gives you an all-in-one no-code platform to turn your business ideas into live tool and solutions — quickly, easily, and without the need for technical skills.

Built for those who need to move fast

Describe your idea, and Horizons turns it into a working tool — fast, seamless, and ready to launch. It works in 80+ languages, so nothing gets lost in translation.

Your all-in-one AI partner

Horizons combines the expertise of a designer, developer, and copywriter into a single platform that helps you build and launch faster.

Instant solutions, built to scale

Skip the tech headaches — Hostinger’s got your back. With a simple setup, you can get your ideas online fast and stay focused on running your business.

Expert support, whenever you need it

You’re never building alone. Our Customer Success team is here 24/7 to help, with multilingual support to guide you through any challenge.

Start for free

Want to dive deeper?

Explore comprehensive tutorials, how-to guides, and step-by-step instructions that will take you from beginner to AI pro in no time. Get everything you need to build your first AI project, and more.

Getting started guide

Getting started guide

Tutorial
Video
Improve your prompts

Improve your prompts

Tutorial
Video
Common mistakes to avoid

Common mistakes to avoid

Tutorial
Video

What users are saying about Hostinger Horizons

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the Horizons AI. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Ready to turn your unique project idea into reality?

Start for free

No credit card required.

See prices

AI for small business FAQs

Here are answers to the most common questions small businesses ask about using AI

What is AI for small business, and how can it help?

How much does AI cost for businesses?

Can AI improve my business’s efficiency and productivity?

What are some AI applications for small business marketing and sales?

Do I need technical skills or an IT team to start using AI?

What’s the best way to start using AI in my business?

Will AI replace my employees?

What challenges should small businesses watch for when using AI?