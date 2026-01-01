Web application development made easy
How to develop a web application
Define your idea and key features
Start by identifying the core problem your web app will solve and outlining the features it needs.
Choose your tools and technology
Decide if you’ll program it yourself or do it with Hostinger Horizons and turn your AI prompts into functional web apps without any coding.
Build, test, and launch
Set up your app, run tests, and when ready, publish it online — with Horizons, you can do it with one click.
Need some no-code web app ideas?
CRM web app
PPC budget tracker web app
Restaurant reservation web app
Feedback collector web app
Invoice generator web app
Resume builder web app
Podcast web app
Build faster, smarter, and easier with Hostinger Horizons no-code web app builder
All-in-one AI web app builder
From code and design to content and SEO – let Hostinger Horizons handle it all. Connect Stripe and Supabase to launch real, working web applications – no tech skills needed.
Built for speed, not struggle
Just describe your idea and let the AI bring it to life – quickly and ready to launch. Works in 80+ languages, so you can build in your own words.
Launch fast, grow even faster
Go live with one click with secure and speedy hosting, a custom domain, business email, and more – all in one place. No need for third-party solutions.
Powered by top tech
Horizons runs on trusted LLMs and cutting-edge tools to deliver high-quality code, copy, and design for your boldest web app ideas.