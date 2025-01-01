WooCommerce is an open-source WordPress eCommerce plugin. It allows you to upload products, integrate secure payment gateways, and manage orders conveniently in one place.

With hundreds of free and paid WooCommerce extensions, you can easily customise the store’s look and add new features as needed. For instance, if you run a consultation business, install WooCommerce Bookings to let customers make reservations.

For more information on how to set up the plugin, refer to our step-by-step WooCommerce tutorial.