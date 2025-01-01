Up to 75% off

WooCommerce hosting

Start selling with confidence

Free domain and website migration Quick setup, easy to scale Fully managed maintenance for WooCommerce 24/7 customer support
£  3.79 /mo

+ months free

Claim deal
30-day money-back guarantee
Everything you need to create a website
Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews
Recommended by WordPress.org

Choose your managed WooCommerce plan

Every Managed WooCommerce plan, recommended by WordPress.org, comes with a free domain name, unlimited free SSL certificates, 100 free email addresses, and a free CDN.

Payment terms

Launch quickly, scale effortlessly

Skip the complex setup process and get straight to business.
Secure a free domain for your brand.
Install WooCommerce in one click and start building your store.
Boost conversions with AI-generated product descriptions.
Enjoy high uptime and performance, thanks to stable and secure cloud servers.
Sell hundreds of products globally.
Launch quickly, scale effortlessly

Maximum speed, maximum profits

Fast performance keeps users engaged and your profits up.
Deliver a flawless shopping experience with LiteSpeed web servers and the LSCWP plugin.
Never lose sales – our well-maintained infrastructure ensures 99.9% uptime.
Object Cache eliminates repeated database queries, reducing your store response by up to 3x.
Our global CDN distributes content from servers closer to your audience, ensuring faster load times.
Benefit from low latency and speedy internet connectivity, thanks to IPv6 and HTTP/3.
Maximum speed, maximum profits

Top-notch security for your online business

Build a secure eCommerce store that wins customer trust.
Get a free SSL certificate to protect your client’s sensitive information.
Prevent data loss with automatic backups and save progress with an on-demand backup.
Keep your online store safe with automatic updates and a vulnerabilities scanner.
Get rid of unwanted traffic with an advanced firewall and DDoS protection.
Top-notch security for your online business

Managed WooCommerce hosting

From physical goods to digital downloads and services, our managed hosting for WooCommerce has everything you need to build a profitable online business.

Integrate payment gateways, add shipping methods, and check built-in analytics and reporting tools – all from a single, user-friendly dashboard.
Managed WooCommerce hosting

Free online store migration

Hosting a WooCommerce store elsewhere? It’s time for an upgrade.
One quick form – that’s all it takes to submit a migration request.
Our dedicated team will move your website data within 24 hours.
Your eCommerce store will be accessible during the transfer process – you won’t lose any sales or customers.
Free online store migration

24/7 customer support for your online success

Stay on track – we’ve got your back every step of the way.
Facing unexpected errors? Get help via live chat in under three minutes.
Ask anything – our expert agents will be happy to resolve all issues.
Enjoy a smooth conversation in 10+ languages.
24/7 customer support for your online success

Drive More Sales With Fast WooCommerce Website Hosting

Get started

WooCommerce hosting FAQs

Get answers to frequently asked questions about managed WooCommerce hosting plans.

What is WooCommerce?

What is managed WooCommerce hosting?

What is the difference between WordPress and WooCommerce hosting?

How Does WooCommerce Managed Hosting Improve Website Speed and Performance?

What kind of security features are included in managed WooCommerce hosting?

Will I get a business email account?