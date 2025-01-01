Most small-business-friendly AI tools are designed for non-technical users, offering simple interfaces and no-code setups. While advanced projects may require expert help, many platforms let you get started quickly with guided tutorials and ready-made solutions.

You can explore some of the best AI tools for web app development for inspiration—or jump straight into building with Hostinger Horizons’ no-code platform, designed to help you launch tools and apps without writing a single line of code.