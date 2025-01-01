SaaS application development made easy

Turn your micro SaaS app idea into a live product with ease using Hostinger Horizons’ no-code platform.

Start for free

No credit card required.

SaaS application development made easy

How to create a SaaS application

Follow these three simple steps to bring your micro SaaS project to life — no coding or development team needed.

01

Define your idea and core features

Clarify the problem your SaaS app will solve and outline the essential features for your users.

02

Pick your platform and tools

Choose between coding your SaaS app manually or using Hostinger Horizons to transform your prompts into a fully functional SaaS product without any code.

03

Build, test, and launch

Describe what you want and let Horizons generate your SaaS product. Launch it with one click, including hosting, built-in integrations, and a custom domain.

Start for free

SaaS solutions you can build — no code, just your creativity

Discover the types of SaaS products you can create with Hostinger Horizons, from business tools to digital services — all driven by simple prompts.

SaaS solutions you can build — no code, just your creativity

AI chatbot

Create a smart chatbot that answers customer questions, guides users, or automates common tasks — helping businesses improve services and save time.Start building

CRM tool

Inventory tracker tool

Task prioritization tool

PPC budget tracker tool

Resume builder tool

Study planner tool

Build faster and easier with Horizons’ no-code SaaS builder

All-in-one AI partner

Hostinger Horizons handles everything — from backend logic to design — and connects with tools like Stripe and Supabase, so you can launch a real SaaS product without writing code.

Speed and simplicity

Just describe your SaaS idea, and Hostinger Horizons turns it into a ready-to-launch app, fast. With support for 80+ languages, you can build for global audiences.

Go live and scale with ease

Launch with one click and enjoy hosting, domain management, and business tools — no need for third-party services.

Powered by leading tech

Horizons leverages top-tier LLMs and advanced AI tools to generate high-quality code, content, and design for even your most ambitious SaaS concepts.

Ready to turn your unique project idea into reality?

Start for free

No credit card required.

Want to dive deeper?

Explore comprehensive tutorials, how-to guides, and step-by-step instructions that will take you from beginner to AI pro in no time. Get everything you need to build your first AI project, and more.

Getting started guide

Getting started guide

Tutorial
Video
Improve your prompts

Improve your prompts

Tutorial
Video
Common mistakes to avoid

Common mistakes to avoid

Tutorial
Video

SaaS application development FAQs

Here are the answers to some of the most common questions we get about SaaS application creation.

What is SaaS application development?

Do I need to know how to code to build a SaaS app?

How much does it cost to build a SaaS app?

How can I monetize my SaaS app?

How can I market my SaaS app?

What’s the difference between a SaaS and micro SaaS?

How do I maintain a SaaS app?

How do I test a SaaS app?

How do I secure a SaaS app?

How do I deploy and host a SaaS app?