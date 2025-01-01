Share Hostinger Horizons, get free messages
Refer a friend and you’ll both earn 25 extra messages when they upgrade. It’s fast, easy, and helps you build more.
How it works
01
Share your referral link
Copy your custom link directly from Hostinger Horizons and send it to a friend.
02
Wait for them to upgrade
When your friend switches to a paid Hostinger Horizons plan, you both get rewarded.
03
Earn 25 free messages
As soon as the upgrade happens, you and your friend each get 25 extra messages automatically.
Help others start building with AI and get rewarded
Use your referral link anywhere
- Send it directly to a friend starting a project
- Add it to your content or social bios
- Drop it in your communities or group chats
Your reward: 25 free messages
Every successful referral adds 25 messages to your balance, instantly.