Start by making sure your project is ready to share. Define its purpose, gather the necessary data, and integrate AI features like chatbots or recommendation systems. You'll also need a domain name and web hosting so people can access your project online.

Hostinger Horizons takes care of all of this for you. As a chat-based no-code platform, you can just describe in natural language what you want your project to do, and the tool will make it happen. It provides everything you need – from API support and built-in Supabase connection to domain and hosting management, all within the same platform. Build and refine your project by conversing in the chat, and once you’re ready, simply publish it with one click. No complicated setup or technical skills are required – just your idea.