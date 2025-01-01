Share Hostinger Horizons and earn up to 150 USD
Earn 20% of the amount your friend pays for their first Hostinger Horizons plan (up to 150 USD). Plus, your friend gets an extra 20% discount.
How it works
01
Share your referral link
Copy your custom link directly from the Hostinger Horizons or referrals dashboard and share it with your friends.
02
Wait for them to upgrade
Get rewarded when your friends buy their first Hostinger Horizons plan and use the services for 45+ days.
03
Get your payout
Your earnings are sent to you via PayPal, wire transfer, or Hostinger balance.
Help others start building with AI and get rewarded
Use your referral link anywhere
- Send it directly to a friend starting a project
- Add it to your content or social bios
- Drop it in your communities or group chats
Your reward: 20% commission
Earn rewards when your friends buy their first Hostinger Horizons plan and use it for 45+ days.