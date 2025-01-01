AI costs can vary widely depending on the tools and how you use them. The good news for small businesses is that many AI solutions today are affordable and flexible—offering pay-as-you-go or subscription models that fit smaller budgets.

You can start with specific, low-cost tools (like chatbots, content generators, or automation platforms) and scale up as your needs grow. With platforms like Hostinger Horizons, you only pay based on your needs, making AI accessible without heavy upfront investment.