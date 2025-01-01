AI for a small business: transform how you work and grow
Small businesses can use AI to save time, reduce costs, and unlock new opportunities. With Hostinger Horizons — a no-code platform — you can bring your ideas to life, from websites to interactive tools, all without technical skills.
How AI helps small businesses build and scale
- Build internal tools without relying on developers
- Launch quick MVPs to test new ideas or products
- Replace expensive third-party tools with custom-made, scalable solutions
- Streamline operations by automating repetitive tasks and workflows
- Free up team time to focus on strategy, innovation, and customer relationships
Explore ready-to-use AI prompts to fuel your growth
Business website
Business idea validator
Restaurant reservations web app
Sales pipeline tracker
Feedback collector app
Invoice generator
Membership website
Build, launch, and grow faster with Hostinger Horizons
Built for those who need to move fast
Describe your idea, and Horizons turns it into a working tool — fast, seamless, and ready to launch. It works in 80+ languages, so nothing gets lost in translation.
Your all-in-one AI partner
Horizons combines the expertise of a designer, developer, and copywriter into a single platform that helps you build and launch faster.
Instant solutions, built to scale
Skip the tech headaches — Hostinger’s got your back. With a simple setup, you can get your ideas online fast and stay focused on running your business.
Expert support, whenever you need it
You’re never building alone. Our Customer Success team is here 24/7 to help, with multilingual support to guide you through any challenge.
What users are saying about Hostinger Horizons
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the Horizons AI. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.