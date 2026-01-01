AI landing page builder
Boost conversions with professional landing pages
Find the perfect landing page builder plan for you
+3 মাসিক বিনামূল্যে
Premium বেনিফিট:
+3 মাসিক বিনামূল্যে
Premium-এ যা আছে, তার সব এবং আরও:
+3 মাসিক বিনামূল্যে
Premium বেনিফিট:
+3 মাসিক বিনামূল্যে
Premium-এ যা আছে, তার সব এবং আরও:
Create a landing page in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
2. Customize your website
3. Go live
Build landing pages faster with AI
Optimize your landing pages in just a few clicks with our AI tools, available with the Business Website Builder plan.
Landing page templates for every marketing campaign
Sikander Saleem
Hostinger is the best platform I have ever used. The thing I like the most is the page builder. What an ease, your website will be ready in hours instead of days with its smooth features.
Walid “Wall of tik_com” Ghali
Partnering with Hostinger allows me to leverage AI to handle the heavy lifting while I concentrate on the core of what truly matters.
Hitesh
The best affordable hosting with speed and reliability with support. I recommend this hosting to every beginner who wants to start a new blog or a website, landing page, etc. Try it.
Powerful marketing tools to grow your brand
Turning my vision into a website using Hostinger Website Builder was a breeze, all thanks to its simplicity and speed.