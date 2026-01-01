এআই ওয়েবসাইট নির্মাতা

ধারণা থেকে স্বপ্নের ওয়েবসাইটে, আপনার কফি শেষ করার আগে

১৪ দিন বিনামূল্যে পান। কোনও ক্রেডিট কার্ডের প্রয়োজন নেই।

প্ল্যানগুলি ঘুরে দেখুন
ধারণা থেকে স্বপ্নের ওয়েবসাইটে, আপনার কফি শেষ করার আগে

এআই দিয়ে কীভাবে ওয়েবসাইট তৈরি করবেন

১. তোমার দৃষ্টিভঙ্গি বর্ণনা করো।

১. তোমার দৃষ্টিভঙ্গি বর্ণনা করো।

আপনার ব্যবসা সম্পর্কে দুটি দ্রুত প্রশ্নের উত্তর দিন এবং দেখুন কিভাবে AI আপনার দৃষ্টিভঙ্গিকে একটি সম্পূর্ণ কাস্টম ওয়েবসাইটে রূপান্তরিত করে।

2. আপনার ওয়েবসাইট কাস্টমাইজ করুন

আমাদের স্বজ্ঞাত ড্র্যাগ-এন্ড-ড্রপ এডিটর এবং AI টুল ব্যবহার করে রঙ সামঞ্জস্য করুন, ছবি অদলবদল করুন, টেক্সট পুনর্লিখন করুন, অথবা নতুন বিভাগ যোগ করুন যতক্ষণ না এটি একেবারে সঠিক হয়।

৩. এক ক্লিকেই লাইভে যান

একটি পরিকল্পনা বেছে নিন, "লাইভ যান" এ ক্লিক করুন, এবং আপনার ওয়েবসাইটটি তাৎক্ষণিকভাবে পেশাদার হোস্টিং এবং একটি বিনামূল্যের ডোমেন সহ প্রকাশিত হবে।
১. তোমার দৃষ্টিভঙ্গি বর্ণনা করো।

Build your online business faster with AI

Start selling immediately with built-in tools for ecommerce, marketing, and growing your business.
Start selling today

Start selling today

Get a complete ecommerce website built by AI that accepts payments and bookings, showcases products, has built-in analytics, and generates descriptions from your photos.

Let AI drive traffic and sales

Let AI drive traffic and sales

Launch AI-powered email campaigns with Hostinger Reach, boost your search rankings with AI SEO Assistant, and connect Google Ads, Meta Pixel, and Analytics for better results.

Create compelling content fast

Create compelling content fast

Write engaging website copy in any style with AI Text Editor, then build authority and trust with blog posts that keep readers coming back for more.

Stand out with stunning visuals

Stand out with stunning visuals

Generate new pages and sections instantly, plus create custom logos and images in seconds that perfectly capture what your brand stands for.

যেকোনো ডিভাইসে অসাধারণ দেখায় এমন সাইট

মোবাইল-বান্ধব নেভিগেশন থেকে শুরু করে রেসপন্সিভ হেডার এবং ফুটার পর্যন্ত, AI নিশ্চিত করে যে প্রতিটি উপাদান যেকোনো স্ক্রিন আকারের সাথে পুরোপুরি খাপ খায়।
ডেস্কটপ

Discover why 3+ million website owners choose Hostinger

Don’t just take our word for it – here’s what people who have used Hostinger Website Builder say about their experience.

Jakeb Thornberry

Review provider

Hostinger's website builder is top tier. I don't see any website builder come close. WIX and GoDaddy don't even compare to the simplicity and overall possibilities you have here.

Marcus Yogananda Borg

Review provider

I used to use Wix, and it's expensive, not nearly as precise. It makes me feel less stressed about having multiple websites because they used to cost me so much, all my love to Hostinger!

David Watson

Review provider

I've used all of the obvious other CMS systems including WiX, 123 reg etc. This is by far the best we've used. Happy to recommend.

এআই-চালিত ওয়েবসাইট তৈরি

১৪ দিনের জন্য হোস্টিংগার এআই ওয়েবসাইট বিল্ডারের সম্পূর্ণ কার্যকারিতা অনুসন্ধান করুন

আপনার জন্য নিখুঁত ওয়েবসাইট নির্মাতা পরিকল্পনাটি খুঁজুন

৩০-দিনের মানি-ব্যাক গ্যারান্টি

যেকোনো সময় বাতিল করুন

২৪/৭ সাপোর্ট

80% ছাড়
Premium ওয়েবসাইট বিল্ডার
ওয়েবসাইট তৈরির প্রয়োজনীয় সবকিছু পান
৳  179.00 /মাস

+3 মাসিক বিনামূল্যে

৳8,592.00-এ 48 মাস পান (নিয়মিত মূল্য ৳42,672.00)। ৳619.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে।
টি ওয়েবসাইট তৈরি করুন
৫টি ওয়েবসাইট পৃষ্ঠা
আপনার ফাইলের জন্য জিবি স্টোরেজ
প্রতিটি ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য ১টি মেইলবক্স - ১ বছরের জন্য ফ্রি

Premium বেনিফিট:

1 বছরের জন্য ফ্রি ডোমেইন
AI Website Builder দিয়ে কয়েক মিনিটে সাইট তৈরি করুন
১৭০+ ডিজাইনার-মেড টেমপ্লেট থেকে বেছে নিন
AI দিয়ে মাত্র কয়েকটি ক্লিকে ইমেইল ক্যাম্পেইন তৈরি করুন এবং পাঠান
আপনার ব্যবসার SEO, ইমেইল এবং মার্কেটিংয়ের জন্য টুলস দিয়ে দ্রুত এগিয়ে যান
মোবাইল এডিটিং দিয়ে যেকোনো সময় আপনার সাইট আপডেট করুন
সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয়
75% ছাড়
Business ওয়েবসাইট বিল্ডার
AI টুলস এবং ই-কমার্স ফিচারের সাথে এগিয়ে যান
৳  279.00 /মাস

+3 মাসিক বিনামূল্যে

৳13,392.00-এ 48 মাস পান (নিয়মিত মূল্য ৳52,752.00)। ৳889.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে।
50 ওয়েবসাইট তৈরি করুন
আনলিমিটেড ওয়েবসাইট পেজ
আপনার ফাইলের জন্য ৫০ জিবি স্টোরেজ
প্রতিটি ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য 5টি মেইলবক্স - 1 বছরের জন্য ফ্রি

Premium-এ যা আছে, তার সব এবং আরও:

১০০০টি পর্যন্ত পণ্য বিক্রি করুন এবং সহজেই আপনার স্টোর পরিচালনা করুন
জিরো লেনদেন ফি-র সুবিধাসহ আপনার প্রফিটের ১০০% নিজের রাখুন
আরও বেশি কাস্টমারের কাছে পৌঁছাতে ১০০+ পেমেন্ট পদ্ধতি অফার করুন
লাইভ অ্যানালিটিক্স দিয়ে পারফরম্যান্স ট্র্যাক করুন
বিল্ট-ইন Printful ইন্টিগ্রেশন দিয়ে কাস্টম মার্চ বিক্রি করুন
AI টেক্সট এডিটর দিয়ে আপনার কপি পোলিশ করুন
AI ইমেজ জেনারেটর ব্যবহার করে অসাধারণ ভিজ্যুয়াল তৈরি করুন
AI ব্লগ পোস্ট জেনারেটর দিয়ে আপনার গল্প শেয়ার করুন
ইমেজ আপলোড করুন এবং AI প্রোডাক্ট জেনারেটর দিয়ে ডেসক্রিপশন জেনারেট করুন
AI লোগো মেকার দিয়ে দ্রুত আপনার ব্র্যান্ড পরিচয় আইডেন্টিটি ডিজাইন করুন
AI SEO অ্যাসিস্ট্যান্ট দিয়ে আপনার কন্টেন্ট অপ্টিমাইজ করুন
লিঙ্ক ইন বায়ো দিয়ে ক্লিকগুলিকে কাস্টমারে পরিণত করুন
80% ছাড়
Premium ওয়েবসাইট বিল্ডার
ওয়েবসাইট তৈরির প্রয়োজনীয় সবকিছু পান
৳  179.00 /মাস

+3 মাসিক বিনামূল্যে

৳8,592.00-এ 48 মাস পান (নিয়মিত মূল্য ৳42,672.00)। ৳619.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে।
টি ওয়েবসাইট তৈরি করুন
৫টি ওয়েবসাইট পৃষ্ঠা
আপনার ফাইলের জন্য জিবি স্টোরেজ
প্রতিটি ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য ১টি মেইলবক্স - ১ বছরের জন্য ফ্রি

Premium বেনিফিট:

1 বছরের জন্য ফ্রি ডোমেইন
AI Website Builder দিয়ে কয়েক মিনিটে সাইট তৈরি করুন
১৭০+ ডিজাইনার-মেড টেমপ্লেট থেকে বেছে নিন
AI দিয়ে মাত্র কয়েকটি ক্লিকে ইমেইল ক্যাম্পেইন তৈরি করুন এবং পাঠান
আপনার ব্যবসার SEO, ইমেইল এবং মার্কেটিংয়ের জন্য টুলস দিয়ে দ্রুত এগিয়ে যান
মোবাইল এডিটিং দিয়ে যেকোনো সময় আপনার সাইট আপডেট করুন
সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয়
75% ছাড়
Business ওয়েবসাইট বিল্ডার
AI টুলস এবং ই-কমার্স ফিচারের সাথে এগিয়ে যান
৳  279.00 /মাস

+3 মাসিক বিনামূল্যে

৳13,392.00-এ 48 মাস পান (নিয়মিত মূল্য ৳52,752.00)। ৳889.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে।
50 ওয়েবসাইট তৈরি করুন
আনলিমিটেড ওয়েবসাইট পেজ
আপনার ফাইলের জন্য ৫০ জিবি স্টোরেজ
প্রতিটি ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য 5টি মেইলবক্স - 1 বছরের জন্য ফ্রি

Premium-এ যা আছে, তার সব এবং আরও:

১০০০টি পর্যন্ত পণ্য বিক্রি করুন এবং সহজেই আপনার স্টোর পরিচালনা করুন
জিরো লেনদেন ফি-র সুবিধাসহ আপনার প্রফিটের ১০০% নিজের রাখুন
আরও বেশি কাস্টমারের কাছে পৌঁছাতে ১০০+ পেমেন্ট পদ্ধতি অফার করুন
লাইভ অ্যানালিটিক্স দিয়ে পারফরম্যান্স ট্র্যাক করুন
বিল্ট-ইন Printful ইন্টিগ্রেশন দিয়ে কাস্টম মার্চ বিক্রি করুন
AI টেক্সট এডিটর দিয়ে আপনার কপি পোলিশ করুন
AI ইমেজ জেনারেটর ব্যবহার করে অসাধারণ ভিজ্যুয়াল তৈরি করুন
AI ব্লগ পোস্ট জেনারেটর দিয়ে আপনার গল্প শেয়ার করুন
ইমেজ আপলোড করুন এবং AI প্রোডাক্ট জেনারেটর দিয়ে ডেসক্রিপশন জেনারেট করুন
AI লোগো মেকার দিয়ে দ্রুত আপনার ব্র্যান্ড পরিচয় আইডেন্টিটি ডিজাইন করুন
AI SEO অ্যাসিস্ট্যান্ট দিয়ে আপনার কন্টেন্ট অপ্টিমাইজ করুন
লিঙ্ক ইন বায়ো দিয়ে ক্লিকগুলিকে কাস্টমারে পরিণত করুন

সব প্ল্যানের পেমেন্ট আগেই করতে হয়। মাসিক রেট হলো আপনার প্ল্যানের মোট মূল্য, যা আপনার প্ল্যানের মাসের সংখ্যা দিয়ে ভাগ করে দেখানো হয়।

এআই ওয়েবসাইট নির্মাতার প্রায়শই জিজ্ঞাসিত প্রশ্নাবলী

হোস্টিংজারের এআই ওয়েবসাইট জেনারেটর সম্পর্কে প্রায়শই জিজ্ঞাসিত প্রশ্নের উত্তর পড়ুন।

একটি AI ওয়েবসাইট নির্মাতা কী?

সেরা এআই ওয়েবসাইট নির্মাতা কীভাবে নির্বাচন করবেন?

AI দিয়ে কিভাবে একটি ওয়েবসাইট তৈরি করবেন?

AI দিয়ে ওয়েবসাইট তৈরির খরচ কত?

আমি কি বিনামূল্যে হোস্টিংজারের এআই ওয়েবসাইট জেনারেটর ব্যবহার করতে পারি?

আমার সাইট কি মোবাইল-বান্ধব হবে?

হোস্টিং এবং ডোমেইন কি প্ল্যানে অন্তর্ভুক্ত?

একটি AI-জেনারেটেড ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য SEO কিভাবে করবেন?

কৃত্রিম বুদ্ধিমত্তা-উত্পাদিত ওয়েবসাইটগুলি কীভাবে নগদীকরণ করবেন?

এআই ওয়েবসাইট তৈরির সুবিধা কী কী?

এআই ওয়েবসাইট নির্মাতারা কি নতুনদের জন্য উপযুক্ত?

ঐতিহ্যবাহী ওয়েবসাইট নির্মাতাদের সাথে এআই ওয়েবসাইট নির্মাতাদের তুলনা কীভাবে হয়?

হোস্টিংগার এআই ওয়েবসাইট বিল্ডার এবং হোস্টিংগার হরাইজনস এআই ওয়েব অ্যাপ জেনারেটরের মধ্যে পার্থক্য কী?

আমরা আপনার গোপনীয়তার ব্যাপারে কেয়ার করি

এই ওয়েবসাইটটি এমন কুকি ব্যবহার করে যা সাইটটি সঠিকভাবে কাজ করার জন্য এবং আপনি কীভাবে এর সাথে ইন্টারঅ্যাক্ট করেন তার তথ্য পেতে, সেইসাথে মার্কেটিংয়ের উদ্দেশ্যেও প্রয়োজনীয়। এটি গ্রহণ করার মাধ্যমে, আপনি আমাদের কুকির নীতি-তে বর্ণিত বিজ্ঞাপন টার্গেট করার জন্য, পার্সোনালাইজেশন এবং বিশ্লেষণের জন্য আপনার ডিভাইসে কুকি সংরক্ষণ করায় সম্মতি দিচ্ছেন।