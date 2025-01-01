Up to 67% off

Dokku VPS hosting

Deploy applications with a single git push

Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
A$  7.69 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
dokku hero

Pick your perfect Dokku VPS hosting plan

30-day money-back guarantee

Cancel anytime

24/7 support

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Easy to start, simple to scale

Dokku is an open-source platform that allows you to create and deploy apps easily, thanks to its plugin architecture and git push support.

And with our high-performing, secure, and scalable VPS hosting, you’ll get everything you need to scale your Dokku apps.
dokku 1

A reliable Dokku host for your projects

Host your apps in an environment optimized for speed, stability, and security.
dokku 2

Rock-solid performance

Keep your apps running fast and flawlessly with industry-leading technology like AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage.
dokku 3

World-class security

Filter malicious traffic with a built-in firewall and DDoS protection. Detect malicious files early using an automated malware scanner.
dokku 4

Unmatched flexibility

Configure your own server your way with full root access. Need more resources? Simply upgrade your plan in just a few clicks.

Grow your apps with an enterprise-grade VPS

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your reliable AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions. Simply prompt and get accurate answers in a matter of seconds.

dokku 5

Join 3+ million happy users

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Global server network

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location closest to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

datacenters

30-day money-back guarantee

Trial it for yourself risk-free, with our 30-day money-back guarantee. VPS refunds are subject to a 180-day waiting period between refunds. For more information, check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

Dokku VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Dokku virtual private server hosting services.

What is Dokku hosting?

How do I install Dokku on my VPS?

What security features does Dokku offer?

How do I monitor my applications in Dokku?

What support options are available for Dokku VPS hosting?