Dokku is a platform as a service (PaaS) that makes it super easy to customize, deploy, and scale apps. But as an open-source tool, you need to install and host Dokku on your own server.

Now, setting up your own infrastructure can be complex and expensive. This is where Dokku hosting comes in as an excellent solution.

For instance, our Dokku VPS hosting plans start at just ₦6,900.00/month. Plus, getting started is super easy with an intuitive panel, customizable templates, easy-to-use browser terminal, and reliable AI assistance.