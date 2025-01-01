Get a free SSL certificate and secure your site now

Protect your website, build brand trust, and improve your search engine rankings with our free SSL Certificates.

Get a free SSL certificate and secure your site now

Web hosting with free SSL certificates

We offer unlimited SSL for free to encrypt and protect your website’s data.

The difference between paid and free SSL certificates

At Hostinger, our free SSL is as secure as the paid ones. We use a domain-validated certificate compliant with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), so it’s a standard SSL that is excellent for protecting all types of websites.
Regarding security levels, there’s no difference between free and paid SSL certificates. Both provide strong encryption for securely connecting your site and its visitors.
They also display essential indicators to show that the website is risk-free – the HTTPS prefix and padlock icon on the address bar of major browsers.
We also renew all certificates automatically and free of charge, providing more convenience for our users.
The difference between paid and free SSL certificates

Why do you need an SSL/TLS certificate?

Websites with SSL are secure

Adding an SSL to the site, you protect all private information shared between you and the visitors from unauthorized users. Also, our SSL certificates use 256-bit encryption, the industry standard for data protection.
Why do you need an SSL/TLS certificate?

Comply with PCI DSS standards

Online businesses that accept transactions and deal with visitors’ credentials must comply with PCI Security Standards, which require SSL protection. Without this security feature, the website would put its visitors at risk and fail to meet the regulations.
Comply with PCI DSS standards

Build trust

Enabling SSL protection, your site’s URL will start with HTTPS, and the browser will display a padlock icon. These elements show visitors that your website uses SSL and is risk-free, so they know their credentials and transaction details are safe.
Build trust

Increase your ranking on Google

SSL provides an additional layer of security and adds the HTTPS prefix to the site’s URL, which the search engine considers vital parts of a good page experience. That’s why Google is most likely to place SSL-certified websites higher on search results, increasing their visibility and organic traffic.
Increase your ranking on Google

How an SSL certificate works

01

Establishing a connection

Websites will get a public and private key after successfully acquiring or purchasing SSL certificates. When users access the website, their browser will request the public key to verify its identity.

02

Data encryption

If it’s successfully verified, the browser will generate two symmetric keys and send one of them, encrypted by the public key, to the web server. Once the server receives it, it will use its private key to decrypt it. The browser and server can now form an encrypted connection to safely transfer information.

03

Visual indicators

A website with a successful SSL installation will have multiple indicators on the address bar – a padlock icon and an HTTPS prefix on the website’s URL. Depending on the type of certificate, site owners can also display a site seal to increase trustworthiness.

Free SSL certificate FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about SSL/TLS.

What is an SSL certificate?

Why do I need SSL certificates?

How can I tell if a website is using SSL?

What are the different types of SSL certificates?

Which SSL/TLS certificate to choose?

How do I get SSL for free?

How long does it take for a free SSL certificate to become active?

How to renew an SSL/TLS certificate?

Does SSL help with SEO?

Can I install a custom SSL certificate on Hostinger?