Up to 67% off
Ubuntu VPS hosting
Remarkably simple, highly customizable
Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
A$ 7.69 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Buy your Ubuntu VPS hosting service
30-day money-back guarantee
Cancel anytime
24/7 support
64% OFF
KVM 1
A$ 7.69 /mo
Renews at A$ 15.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
66% OFF
KVM 2
A$ 9.29 /mo
Renews at A$ 19.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
67% OFF
KVM 4
A$ 15.39 /mo
Renews at A$ 38.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
67% OFF
KVM 8
A$ 30.79 /mo
Renews at A$ 76.89/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Every plan has everything you need and more
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
Easy-to-use operating system
Enjoy stress-free development with Ubuntu's large community support, comprehensive tutorials, libraries, and robust security. The best part? It's completely free to install.Plus, you can deploy projects faster with our AI Assistant – simply enter your prompt and get helpful answers or accurate code snippets in no time.
High performance, low latency
Experience better performance with our high-speed Ubuntu VPS hosting, powered by the latest technology.
Complete controlGain full root access to customize and scale your Ubuntu server – suitable for projects of any size.
Built for speedLeverage NVMe SSD storage, AMD EPYC processors, and KVM technology for a speedy hosting environment.
Solid securityMaintain rock-solid security with a built-in firewall, a Wanguard traffic filter, and a malware scanner.
Why choose Ubuntu VPS?
With full root access, powerful hardware configurations, and a dedicated IP address, our Ubuntu VPS is perfect for any project demanding speed, reliability, and seamless compatibility.Deploy multiple websites, apps, and other projects instantly with our 1-click installer and OS templates, including Ubuntu with ASP.NET, WordPress, Joomla, and Node.js.
Top-rated VPS hosting platform
Ubuntu VPS servers worldwide
Connect to your audience globally – our data centers are located across Asia, Europe, North America, and South America.
Ubuntu VPS FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Ubuntu VPS Hosting.