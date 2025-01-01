It depends on your chosen hosting provider. At Hostinger, we offer powerful KVM VPS hosting plans with affordable prices:

KVM 1 starting at Rs.1,399/month

KVM 2 starting at Rs.1,699/month

KVM 4 starting at Rs.2,599/month

KVM 8 starting at Rs.5,099/month

Simply choose one that meets your needs and budget best. But no need to stress over it – we offer a 30-day money-back guarantee to ensure your investment is risk-free.

Our best-selling package, KVM 2, provides 2 vCPU cores, 8 GB of RAM, and 100 GB of NVMe SSD storage – perfect for medium-sized websites and apps.

Each plan also comes with weekly backups and a real-time snapshot to keep your data secure.

Once your project grows, you can easily scale to a higher plan via our VPS control panel.