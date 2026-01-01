OpenClaw Hosting
Deploy OpenClaw in seconds
OpenClaw AI automation is pre-configured for you
Run OpenClaw VPS hosting to power autonomous AI workflows
1-Click deployment
Skip the technical headache. Launch your private AI in seconds with a pre-installed template. No coding or complex server configuration required—just click and start.
Pre-integrated AI credits
Forget the API hassle. Your AI credits are automatically linked and ready out-of-the-box. No third-party accounts or manual keys needed—just instant automation.
Always-on reliability
Keep your assistant working 24/7. Your AI stays active on a private VPS to handle leads and manage tasks even when your computer is offline.
1-Click deployment
Skip the technical headache. Launch your private AI in seconds with a pre-installed template. No coding or complex server configuration required—just click and start.
Pre-integrated AI credits
Forget the API hassle. Your AI credits are automatically linked and ready out-of-the-box. No third-party accounts or manual keys needed—just instant automation.
Always-on reliability
Keep your assistant working 24/7. Your AI stays active on a private VPS to handle leads and manage tasks even when your computer is offline.
OpenClaw Hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.