Ruby on Rails hosting, also known as RoR hosting, is a popular web application framework written in the Ruby programming language. It's designed to help developers build websites and web applications by simplifying common repetitive tasks.

Rails web hosting ensures that the server is compatible with the Ruby programming language and the Rails framework. In addition, many Rails hosting providers offer tools and services to simplify the deployment of Rails projects.

For example, Hostinger’s VPS plans allow you to set up Ubuntu 22.04 64bit with Rails/OpenLiteSpeed in one click. Each package also offers a browser terminal and AI Assistant.