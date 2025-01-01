Ruby on Rails hosting

Up to 71% off
Rails VPS hosting
Full-stack framework for full project control
Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
₱ 279.00 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Choose your Rails VPS hosting plan
24/7 support
30-day money-back guarantee
Cancel anytime
59% OFF
KVM 1
₱ 279.00 /mo
Renews at ₱509.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
69% OFF
KVM 2
₱ 339.00 /mo
Renews at ₱679.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
71% OFF
KVM 4
₱ 509.00 /mo
Renews at ₱1,359.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
70% OFF
KVM 8
₱ 1,019.00 /mo
Renews at ₱2,709.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Every plan has everything you need and more
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
Quick start, rapid development
Whether building dynamic apps, data-driven eCommerce stores, or interactive messaging platforms, Ruby on Rails does it all and does it fast.With Hostinger, installing the Rails framework on Ubuntu only takes a single click. Unlock the power of our virtual servers and Rails’ rapid development for your projects today.
Performance-oriented hosting for your growth
Our well-maintained servers and VPS control panel provide the perfect environment for you to build, maintain, and scale all kinds of web apps and platforms.
Deliver fast performanceStand head and shoulders above your competitors when it comes to network speed, thanks to our fiber-connected infrastructure.
Scale as you growEasily upgrade your plan whenever you need more storage space, CPU power, and RAM to handle increased loads during peak traffic.
Stay on trackNever let data loss disrupt your operations – we offer automatic weekly backups and a real-time snapshot for maximum data safety.
Get instant help
From busy developers to beginners with limited technical knowledge, our AI Assistant simplifies VPS management for anyone. Simply enter your questions and get accurate responses in seconds.
Build your own success story
Attract more users to your Rails app
With data center locations across Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, we make it easy for you to deliver content faster.
Rails hosting FAQs
Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Rails hosting services.