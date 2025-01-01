Up to 67% off

Rails hosting

Full-Stack Framework for Full Project Control

Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
£  6.99 /mo
Choose your plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Ruby on Rails hosting

Choose Your Rails VPS Hosting Plan

Payment terms

Quick Start, Rapid Development

Whether building dynamic apps, feature-rich eCommerce shops, or interactive messaging platforms, Ruby on Rails does it all and does it fast.

With Hostinger, installing the Rails framework on Ubuntu only takes a single click. Quickly set up your virtual server and enjoy Rails’ rapid development for your projects today.
Ubuntu with Rails

Performance-Oriented Hosting for Your Growth

Our well-maintained servers and VPS control panel provide the perfect environment for you to build, maintain, and scale all kinds of web apps and platforms.

High performance

Deliver Fast Performance

Stand head and shoulders above your competitors when it comes to network speed, thanks to our fibre-connected infrastructure.
Scalable resources

Scale as You Grow

Easily upgrade your plan whenever you need more storage space, CPU power, and RAM to handle increased loads during peak traffic.
Automatic backups

Stay on Track

Never let data loss disrupt your operations – we offer automatic weekly backups and a real-time snapshot for maximum data safety.

Get Started With Rails Hosting

See pricing

Get Instant Help

From busy developers to beginners with limited technical knowledge, our AI Assistant simplifies VPS management for anyone. Simply enter your questions and get accurate responses in seconds.

AI Assistant

Build Your Own Success Story

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Attract More Users to Your Rails App

With data centre locations across Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, we make it easy for you to deliver content faster.

VPS locations

30-day money-back guarantee

Trial it for yourself risk-free, with our 30-day money-back guarantee. For more information, check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

Start today

Rails Hosting FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Rails VPS hosting services.

What Is Ruby on Rails Hosting?

How Do You Host a Website Using Ruby on Rails?

What Are the Advantages of Using a Specialized Ruby on Rails Hosting Service?

How Do I Install Ruby on My Operating System?

How Do I Choose the Right Ruby on Rails Hosting Plan for My Project's Needs?

What Level of Technical Support Will I Get?