Tap into diverse markets with a .ag domain

A$  169.09SAVE 15%
A$  142.99 /1st yr

Search and register your .ag domain in a few clicks, and manage it easily via hPanel.

.ag
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Check more domain names

What is a .ag domain?

.ag is the official country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Antigua and Barbuda, a twin-island nation located in the Caribbean. Over the years, this extension has become popular among German-speaking businesses, as “AG” simply means a public limited company in German.
The term “AG” also implies agriculture, making a .ag domain suitable for anyone selling fresh vegetables, fruits, and dairy products. Secure your .ag domain now, and start capitalizing on its diverse use cases!
.ag domain

Why buy a .ag domain?

Although it’s a country-code TLD, anyone can register a .ag domain without any constraints, regardless of where they live.
You can use this versatile domain to target the residents of Antigua and Barbuda and German-speaking countries, as well as engage in specific industries like crop production and livestock farming – anything is possible.
.ag domain

Explore the possibilities from our TLD list

.ai

.blog

.cloud

.club

.co

.com

.fun

.me

.net

.online

.org

.pro

.sbs

.shop

.site

.space

.store

.tech

.academy

.actor

View more