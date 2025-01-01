Tap into diverse markets with a .ag domain
What is a .ag domain?
.ag is the official country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Antigua and Barbuda, a twin-island nation located in the Caribbean. Over the years, this extension has become popular among German-speaking businesses, as “AG” simply means a public limited company in German.
The term “AG” also implies agriculture, making a .ag domain suitable for anyone selling fresh vegetables, fruits, and dairy products. Secure your .ag domain now, and start capitalizing on its diverse use cases!
Why buy a .ag domain?
Although it’s a country-code TLD, anyone can register a .ag domain without any constraints, regardless of where they live.
You can use this versatile domain to target the residents of Antigua and Barbuda and German-speaking countries, as well as engage in specific industries like crop production and livestock farming – anything is possible.