Become a brand to watch with a .tv domain

₹  3,059.00 /year

Secure a .tv domain and prove your media credentials.

.tv
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Check more domain names

Get ahead in entertainment with a .tv domain extension

If you’re planning to feature video content or broadcast an online channel on your new website, a .tv domain name will help you find the right audience.
Popular among sites with a media focus, .tv domain extensions help tell the world that specific brands offer streaming services or manage video content.
Get ahead in entertainment with a .tv domain extension

Why register a .tv domain?

Don’t let all your video content go unnoticed by hiding your website behind the wrong TLD. Registering a .tv site tells your customers you’re a media brand and makes marketing simpler.
Most users look for clues in your URL to quickly understand what services your brand offers. If you’re running a video site, then a .tv top-level domain tells the internet exactly what you’re about.
The benefits don’t end there. Since a .tv domain name doesn’t tie your site to a specific location, you’re free to expand your media business into new markets and attract web traffic from around the world.
Why register a .tv domain?

Explore the Possibilities and Choose the Right Domain Name for Your Website

.ae

.ag

.agency

.ai

.am

.app

.asia

.at

.be

.bio

.biz

.blog

.business

.bz

.ca

.cat

.cc

.cfd

.ch

.cl

.tv domain FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about .tv domain names.

What .tv domains are used for?

Who can buy .tv domains?

How can I register my .tv domain name with Hostinger?

How much do .tv domain names cost?