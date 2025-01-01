Become a brand to watch with a .tv domain
¥ 5,419 /年
Secure a .tv domain and prove your media credentials.
Whois情報公開代行サービス無料
年中無休のサポート体制
専門知識は不要
Get ahead in entertainment with a .tv domain extension
If you’re planning to feature video content or broadcast an online channel on your new website, a .tv domain name will help you find the right audience.
Popular among sites with a media focus, .tv domain extensions help tell the world that specific brands offer streaming services or manage video content.
Why register a .tv domain?
Don’t let all your video content go unnoticed by hiding your website behind the wrong TLD. Registering a .tv site tells your customers you’re a media brand and makes marketing simpler.
Most users look for clues in your URL to quickly understand what services your brand offers. If you’re running a video site, then a .tv top-level domain tells the internet exactly what you’re about.
The benefits don’t end there. Since a .tv domain name doesn’t tie your site to a specific location, you’re free to expand your media business into new markets and attract web traffic from around the world.
