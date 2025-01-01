Why register a .tv domain?

Don’t let all your video content go unnoticed by hiding your website behind the wrong TLD. Registering a .tv site tells your customers you’re a media brand and makes marketing simpler.

Most users look for clues in your URL to quickly understand what services your brand offers. If you’re running a video site, then a .tv top-level domain tells the internet exactly what you’re about.

The benefits don’t end there. Since a .tv domain name doesn’t tie your site to a specific location, you’re free to expand your media business into new markets and attract web traffic from around the world.