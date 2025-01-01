Start your business in Belize or beyond with a .bz domain
£ 17.99 /year
Enter Belize like a local, or appeal to global audiences with .bz domain – also ideal for showing that you are in business.
Local domain, global possibilities
A .bz domain is a country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Belize. If you are planning to enter this market, a .bz domain will help you connect with the locals. Alternatively, feel free to use this domain for your business in any country and any industry – due to its resemblance to the word business, .bz domains are highly popular among entrepreneurs.
Create a buzz with a .bz domain
If your desired website address is taken with .com or .biz domain extensions, .bz might be a great alternative.
.bz domains are memorable and catchy, as people typically associate .bz with business or buzz.
Finally, a .bz domain name can help you unlock the Belizean market. With a country code TLD, you will rank higher on local searches and show users that you are committed to this market.