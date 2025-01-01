Make your name stand out with a .kim domain
£ 17.99SAVE 72%£ 4.99 /1st yr
Whether it’s your name or brand, a .kim domain helps build your personal or pro online space.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
What does a .kim domain mean?
Originally based on the popular Korean surname “Kim,” this domain has found global appeal. It’s perfect for individuals named Kim, family sites, creative portfolios, consultants, or anyone looking to build a name-driven website.
It also works well for brands or organizations with KIM as an abbreviation – giving you a clean, direct web address without extra characters or clutter.
Why register a .kim domain name?
A .kim domain gives you an edge when building a name-based brand. It's short, simple, and easy to type.
And because it’s less saturated than .com, you have a better chance of claiming your preferred name.
Ready to own your name online? Register your .kim domain today and create a site that’s truly yours.