What is a .mba domain?

The .mba extension is a top-level domain designed for professionals who’ve earned a Master of Business Administration degree – and for the institutions and networks that support them. It’s ideal for showcasing achievements, promoting business schools, or sharing thought leadership.

Whether you’re building a consultancy, launching a personal brand, or representing a university program, .mba gives your domain instant focus and authority.

Put your education to work online. Register your .mba domain today and lead with impact.