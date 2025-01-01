Put your business credentials to work with a .mba domain

Why register a .mba domain?

Create a polished, career-focused web presence that highlights your expertise.
  • Showcase your qualifications – let visitors know you hold or offer an MBA-level perspective.
  • Build a professional brand – use a domain that signals leadership, credibility, and education.
  • Reach clients, employers, or students with a clear, targeted domain name.
  • Perfect for personal portfolios, MBA programs, alumni networks, or business blogs.
What is a .mba domain?

The .mba extension is a top-level domain designed for professionals who’ve earned a Master of Business Administration degree – and for the institutions and networks that support them. It’s ideal for showcasing achievements, promoting business schools, or sharing thought leadership.
Whether you’re building a consultancy, launching a personal brand, or representing a university program, .mba gives your domain instant focus and authority.
Put your education to work online. Register your .mba domain today and lead with impact.
