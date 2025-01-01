Take over the Luxembourg market with a .lu domain
CA$ 27.99SAVE 7%CA$ 25.99 /1st yr
Find the perfect .lu domain and establish your online presence in Luxembourg.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
What is a .lu domain?
.lu is the country-code domain for Luxembourg, a multilingual nation surrounded by Belgium, France, and Germany. While closely related to Luxembourg, anyone can freely register and use a .lu domain regardless of location.
Register a .lu TLD today to target the Luxembourg market, while slowly expanding your operations to its neighboring European countries.
Why choose a .lu domain?
- Country code for Luxembourg, trusted in a wealthy and tech-savvy market
- Open to anyone worldwide, no residency required
- Shows commitment to Luxembourg’s business environment
- Great for finance, tech, and international businesses in the EU.