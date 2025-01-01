What is a .industries domain?

A .industries domain is a professional top-level domain created for companies, associations, and innovators working across the industrial sector. It’s ideal for manufacturers, engineering firms, logistics providers, and B2B service platforms.

With a .industries domain, your website becomes more targeted, relevant, and memorable. It speaks the language of your market — helping you connect, compete, and grow.

Make a bold impression with a domain built for business.